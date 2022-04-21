Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 21, 2022 – Cristiano Ronaldo has been pictured for the first time since the tragic death of his newborn twin son.

The Manchester United striker, who has been given compassionate leave by his club for as long as he needed, still opted to head into their Carrington training base on Wednesday April 20, and took part in the full session with team-mates.

Ronaldo was absent for his side’s 4-0 defeat by Liverpool on Tuesday night and there has been a massive outpouring of support for both him and his partner Georgina Rodriguez.

A statement from Ronaldo and Rodriguez on Monday confirmed the death of their baby boy as ‘the greatest pain’, but said their baby girl survived.

‘It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel,’ the announcement read.

‘Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.

‘We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.’