Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Monday, April 25, 2022 – A sex-starved man was captured on camera thirsting over a female singer as she entertained fans during a sold-out show.
The light-skinned singer, who was pantiless, rocked a skimpy dress that exposed her juicy thighs and pint-sized derriere.
The male fan was almost reduced to a zombie as he took position to get the best view of the singer’s goodies.
See photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>