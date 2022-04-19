Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 19 April 2022 – Lately, cases of Kenyan celebrities falling from grace to grass after squandering their money are on the rise.

When things go south, the broke celebrities, who live lavish lifestyles when at the top, start fundraising online.

A concerned Kenyan fed up with the ‘begging celebrities’ posted a video calling them out and it has since gone viral.

He noted that most Kenyan celebrities don’t invest when they are at the top of their careers.

They waste their money on women and booze and once they go broke, they turn into beggars.

Watch the hilarious clip.

