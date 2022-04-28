Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 28 April 2022 – The internet has erupted after a man leaked private chats with his stubborn baby mama.

He recently sent her Ksh 28,000 when their kids were going back to school and instead of appreciating his efforts, she rudely told him that the money can only buy tomatoes and blocked him.

She then approached him again demanding for more money.

She even had the audacity of hurling uprintable insults at her baby daddy, despite him putting effort to provide for their kids.

Below are screenshots of the messages that have caused a stir online.