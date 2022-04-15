Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday April 15, 2022 – A Twitter user has warned men to not only look for good women to marry, but to also ensure her family members are responsible.

He narrated how a friend of his who has been engaged for a year found out that his girlfriend will be getting married 3 weeks after Sallah.

He added that neither the fiancée nor her family reached out to the man to inform him that they had cancelled his engagement and the woman was choosing another man.

He had been waiting for his fiancée to graduate from school so they could get married before he discovered the she was about to wed someone else.