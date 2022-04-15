Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 15 April 2022 – There was drama along the busy Nairobi-Mombasa Highway after a bhang trafficker was intercepted by police officers.

According to sources, police got a tip-off from the public that the suspect was transporting bhang in a probox.

The cops camped along the highway and when the suspect was flagged down, he defied the orders and sped off.

What followed was a dramatic chase along the busy highway.

The suspect was almost nabbed after his vehicle was involved in an accident.

However, he managed to escape into the nearby Tsavo Forest.

Makueni police boss, Joseph Ole Napeiyan, confirmed the incident and said that a hunt for the suspect is still ongoing.

His vehicle was impounded and taken to Makueni Police Station.

See photos of the badly damaged vehicle.

The Kenyan DAILY POST