Tuesday, 05 April 2022 – A man who battered his wife last evening lost his life, after the woman escaped to another man’s house seeking refuge and he pursued her.

What started as a domestic squabble quickly degenerated into a torrent of blows and kicks from Fabian Omanyala, as he assaulted his 53-year-old wife at their home in Kakemer location, Busia County.

After the woman could no longer bear the battering she sought refuge at Robert Amukule’s homestead, but the unrelenting husband followed her baying for her blood.

Amukule, who had heard the ensuing commotion quickly came to the aid of the woman by launching a projectile from a catapult, that killed Omanyala on the spot.

The killer projectile which could not be immediately identified, hit the deceased on the forehead sending him sprawling on the ground.

Efforts by well-wishers to rush him to the nearby Korosiendet dispensary turned futile, after he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Amukule immediately went into hiding and a manhunt for him has been launched by Teso-based detectives

The Kenyan DAILY POST.