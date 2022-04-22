Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 22 April 2022 – Manchester City player, Benjamin Mendy has been allowed to skip the latest court hearing ahead of his upcoming trial for a string of alleged sex crimes.

Mendy, 27, of Prestbury, Cheshire, is accused of a total of nine charges – including seven counts of rape – involving six alleged victims.

The France international will stand trial on 25 July along with his co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie, 40, who faces similar allegations.

On Thursday April 21, Judge Steven Everett, the Honorary Recorder of Chester, presided over administrative and evidential matters which cannot be reported.

Both defendants, who are on bail, were excused attendance from at the hearing, which lasted for about 20 minutes.

Mendy’s alleged offences include seven counts of rape relating to four women, one of sexual assault and one of attempted rape.

Matturie, 40, of Eccles, Salford, is accused of 10 offences involving seven women, including seven counts of rape relating to five women and three of sexual assault.

All the charges relate to a period of time between late 2020 and August 2021, with both men arrested on August 26 last year.

None of the women can be legally identified.

Mendy has played for Manchester City since 2017, when he joined from Monaco for a reported £52million.

He was suspended by the club after being charged by police.