Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 11, 2022 – A 19-year-old man arrested over the shooting of Lady Gaga’s dog-walker has been released from jail in California by mistake, the authorities have said.

James Jackson, 19, Jaylin White, 19, and Lafayette Whaley, 27, were charged after the incident last February, accused of attempted murder, second-degree robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery in connection with the shooting of Ryan Fischer, who was walking the music artist’s French bulldogs.

According to booking records obtained by E! News, charges filed against James Howard Jackson, 18, were dismissed after his court appearance on April 6. Several law enforcement sources told NBCLA that the dismissal was “an administrative mistake” and that a replacement criminal case should have been filed instead, but because both the court and jail records were not updated immediately—the error led to Jackson’s release on Wednesday.

Jackson was mistakenly freed following an appearance in court on Wednesday, NBC first reported, citing unnamed sources.

Jackson is the alleged shooter in the incident and is also accused of assault with a semi-automatic firearm and of carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle whilst being a felon.

Two French bulldogs belonging to the singer – Koji and Gustav – were stolen in the incident, just a month after Lady Gaga sang the Star-Spangled Banner at Joe Biden’s inauguration at the US Capitol following the insurrection by extremist supporters of Donald Trump there days earlier.

A third dog, Miss Asia, managed to evade capture and was recovered by police.