Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 4, 2022 – Former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta reunited with her ex-rival, Field Marshal Muthoni, in a cultural ceremony that was held at Muthoni’s home in Nyeri County on Sunday.

The ceremony was attended by Mau Mau veterans and the Kikuyu Council of Elders.

Mama Ngina Kenyatta shaved Muthoni’s 70-year old dreadlocks in the historic cultural event as a way of settling her differences with the leader.

The event was organized by the Kikuyu Council of Elders Chairman, Wachira Kiago.

Mama Ngina was accompanied by Agnes Kagure who is vying for Nairobi gubernatorial seat in August.

The cutting of the hair was a symbol of the end of an era. Field Marshal Muthoni’s hair was cut to honor what President Uhuru Kenyatta had done for this nation.

During the event, Mama Ngina warned leaders against insulting others, especially the president.

The Kenyan DAILY POST