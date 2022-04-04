Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 4, 2022 – Former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta Sunday shaved the dreadlocks of veteran Mau Mau fighter, Muthoni Kirima.

During the occasion that happened in Nyeri County, Mama Ngina, who is the matriarch of the larger Kenyatta family, shaved Muthoni’s 70-year old dreadlocks. She had not cut her hair since 1952.

After shaving the long dreadlocks, the hair was wrapped in a Kenyan flag and Mama Ngina revealed where it would go.

She said the hair will be taken to the National Museum of Kenya to signify its history.

“She said it would be stored at a museum to signify its history,” said one of the Kikuyu Council of elders who attended the function.

Mama Ngina also urged Kenyans to stop divisive language and instead educate Kenyan youths on the history of Kenya, including the struggles the forefathers endured that are being washed away by those unaware of the history of Kenya.

