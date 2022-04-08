Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 8, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s wife, Mama Ida Odinga, has revealed the struggles Kenyan men undergo leading to a stressful life that leads to early death.

In a tweet on Friday, Mama Ida said a majority of Kenyan men are under stress due to joblessness, hopelessness, and failing support from the government.

However, Mama Ida assured the Kenyan men that once her husband, Raila Odinga, is elected as President, his government will take care of them.

“Statistics sadly reveal that men live shortened lives due to stress-related lifestyles.

“Today I recognize all the men out there who are feeling like they have no one to turn to.

“I want to assure you that you’re not alone.” Mama Ida wrote on her Twitter page.

Kenyan men have welcomed Mama Ida’s statement, stating that she has demonstrated she is a mother and woman who understands the stress they have been undergoing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST