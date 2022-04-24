Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, April 24, 2022 – Education Cabinet Secretary, Prof. George Magoha, has eulogised late former President Mwai Kibaki as a scholar who started free primary school education and expanded the Universities in the country.

In his eulogy when he released the Kenya Certificate for Secondary Education (KCSE) exam results on Saturday, Magoha said Kibaki was a refined politician who had the interests of all Kenyans at heart.

Magoha further said unlike other politicians, Kibaki did not practice politics of money handouts.

He urged politicians, especially those vying for the top seats to emulate Kibaki since he taught Kenyans how to fish instead of giving them handouts.

“I wish other politicians would emulate him because I can tell you, for sure, that President Mwai Kibaki did not practice the politics of money handouts,” Magoha said.

Magoha seemed to have aimed a dig at former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto since they have been giving youths handouts during their presidential campaigns.

