Tuesday, April 19, 2022 – Ryan Michael Reavis, one of three drug dealers charged in Mac Miller’s fatal 2018 fentanyl overdose, has been sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison.

At a hearing in Los Angeles federal court, U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright sentenced Ryan Michael Reavis to 10 years and 11 months in prison. The verdict comes six months after he reached an agreement with prosecutors to plead guilty to a single count of distribution of fentanyl.

Initially, federal prosecutors had sought 12 years and seven months for Reavis, who admitted to supplying counterfeit oxycodone pills to the drug dealer who eventually sold them to Miller. Reavis’ attorneys argued he deserved only five years, with a longer or supervised release.

Before the judge handed down Reavis’ sentence on Monday, Miller’s mother, Karen Meyers, addressed the court.

“My life went dark the moment Malcolm left his world. Malcolm was my person, more than a son. We had a bond and kinship that was deep and special and irreplaceable. We spoke nearly every day about everything – his life, plans, music, dreams”

Reavis provided a fellow dealer with the counterfeit oxycodone pills that ultimately killed the 26-year-old rapper. According to Rolling Stone, Reavis said that he was a middle man who did not know that the pills were laced with fentanyl until he was arrested in Arizona a year later. He was allegedly still selling pills at the time.

“I know that whatever happens today, I’m the lucky one because my family is here and I’m here and I’ll be with them again,” Reavis reportedly told the court on Monday April 18. “I feel terrible. This is not who I am. My perspective has changed. My heart has changed.” Reavis asked for five years in custody, while probation officials suggested 12 and a half years.