Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, April 16, 2022 – ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s die-hard supporters have vowed to do anything that Baba tells them ahead of the August 9th General Election.

According to the ODM supporters from Homa Bay, they are ready to divorce their spouses if asked to by Raila.

“Hata Raila aseme nifukuze bibi yetu, nitafukuza tu leo. Chenye Raila amesema siwezi pinga. Hata aniambie niende nilale kwa barabara gari iniuwe nitalala tu papo hapo,” one of the supporters said.

Another man said he will chase his wife if he finds out that she is opposing the former premier.

“If anyone opposes Raila, they should go home! If the wife opposes Raila, let her go home! I’m I speaking?” another said.

In a clip that has since gone viral, a woman is heard saying she will not argue with what the Azimio la Umoja presidential flag bearer tells her.

“Mimi Raila akiniambia nifukuze mume wangu, nitamfukuza. (If he said I leave my husband, I will do that)” the woman said.

The residents said they will overwhelmingly vote for Homa Bay woman rep Gladys Wanga, not because of her agenda for them but because Raila has told them to do so.

“Kidero alete tu jamna (pesa) tukule lakini kura ni kwa Gladys Wanga (Kidero should only bring jamna (money) to us but the vote is for ODM’s Gladys Wanga),” they stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.