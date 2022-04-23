Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, April 23, 2022 – Popular Luo Instagram slay queen Yvonne Shannez alias, Nyar Sembo, has made a comeback after a long hiatus and as usual, she has left men begging for more.

The well-endowed lass from the lakeside city posted a video shaking her massive assets to Ohangla while rocking a figure-hugging dress.

She skillfully whined her tiny and flexible waist, causing a commotion on Instagram.

Men have since flooded her timeline to express their thirst.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.