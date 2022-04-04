Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 4, 2022 – Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel has split from his wife of 13-years, Sissi, with the German facing a multi-million-pound divorce settlement.

According to the Daily Mail, his wife Sissi began divorce proceedings last week, with friends saying that ‘all avenues are exhausted’ when it comes to hopes of a reconciliation.

‘Sissi and Thomas have tried to avoid splitting but in the end there was no other way,’ said a source.

‘It is very sad and now it is all about making sure their daughters are the top priority. Papers were lodged last week to get the divorce under way.’

Former journalist Mrs Tuchel moved to Britain in August, seven months after Tuchel, 48, joined Chelsea from the French team Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

He initially stayed in a hotel before the family set up a home in Cobham, Surrey, near Chelsea’s training ground.

Tuchel, who is reportedly paid £7million a year, now faces a multi-million-pound divorce deal.

Mail Online reported that his wife gave up her job at the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung to bring up their family. Sources say the couple is determined to keep the divorce amicable.

Just ten months ago, Mrs. Tuchel was seen running across the pitch at Porto’s Estadio do Dragao before leaping into her husband’s arms after Chelsea secured a 1-0 Champions League victory over Manchester City.