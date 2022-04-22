Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 22, 2022 – A showdown is looming in Azimio La Umoja movement after ODM strongman and Westlands MP, Tim Wanyonyi, refused to be intimidated by President Uhuru Kenyatta over the Nairobi gubernatorial race.

This is after he declined to heed Uhuru’s advice to step down in favor of former Nairobi Deputy Governor Polycarp Igathe who entered the race just this week.

In a tweet yesterday, Wanyonyi insisted that he is in the race for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat and will not back down for anybody.

He noted that his journey to clinch Nairobi’s top seat started two years ago and he’s not backing down as the destination would be City Hall.

“The #SiMimiNiSisi movement is intact. The journey started 2 years ago. 110 Days to go. Destination – City Hall,” Wanyonyi tweeted.

On Wednesday, a section of leaders in Raila Odinga’s party rejected the move by Azimio to front Igathe for the governor seat.

The leaders said that Wanyonyi was the only ODM candidate in the race for the position and therefore he deserved a fair chance.

“Wanyonyi was the only gubernatorial candidate for ODM. The issue is not with ODM but with our other partners within Azimio,” ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna said.

This comes even as Igathe hit the ground running on Wednesday to campaign for the seat after visiting the City Market and Nairobi CBD.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.