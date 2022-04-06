Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 6, 2022 – Muima, a 25-year-old Congolese man, fell in love with an 85-year-old granny and they are planning a white wedding.

Speaking in an interview, Muima said that before he fell in love with the granny, he had dated younger ladies but they always broke his heart.

He said that most young ladies are materialistic and that’s why he decided to fall in love with the old woman.

Muima hopes that the granny will not die before him.

Below is a video of their interview.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.