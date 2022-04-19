Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Library Assistants

JOB GROUP “F”

Responsibilities

Accessioning, cataloguing and classification of library materials.

Undertake library statistics and stock taking.

Loan (checkout) library resource materials such as books and DVDs to patrons and collect the returned materials.

Organize, sort and returned items such as periodicals, books and DVDs.

Teach users how to use the library resources for instance retrieve information resources for users.

Perform routine tasks such as answering daily queries and organizing files.

Use and maintain computer library database to help locate library materials.

Help plan and participate in special library events such library exhibitions, user studies and other specialized projects.

Identifying and utilizing hard copy and e-library resources.

Filing, typing, word processing, photocopying and mailing library materials.

Qualifications

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Examination (KCSE) mean grade C-or recognized equivalent qualification with at least a D in either Mathematics, English or Kiswahili;

Certificate in Library Studies or Information Science or their recognized equivalent qualification from a recognized Institution;

Certificate in Computer application skills

How to Apply

Applications should be received ONLINE on or before close of business Tuesday 26th April 2022 (Latest 5 pm East African Time) and MUST clearly state the POSITION applied for as the subject via email to:

The Principal

Kasarani technical and vocational college

Nairobi.

Email: Kasaranitechnical@gmail.com

OTHER KEY REQUIREMENTS

Successful candidates in the interviews will be required to present and satisfy the requirement of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 by providing original copies of the following documents as an employment condition:

A certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI);

A Clearance Certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)

A Tax Compliance Certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA)

Clearance certificates from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).