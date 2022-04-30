Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, April 30, 2022 – A man identified as Brian Micha was schooled by renowned criminal lawyer Cliff Ombeta after he emerged with claims on Twitter that he had been drugged and robbed by a lady he met at club 1824 in Langata.

Brian alleged that after merrymaking with the lady at the popular club, they went to his house where she drugged him.

She then stole his valuables and disappeared without a trace.

Lawyer Cliff Ombeta urged Brian not to waste his time taking the lady to the court in case he finds her.

According to Ombeta, proving such cases in court is very difficult.

Ombeta explained to him that the fact he had blacked out at the time of the incident is an indication that any other person could have stolen from him, thus making such a case lack concrete evidence.

He further warned Brian that if he loses the case, the lady might sue him for defamation because he had splashed her image on social media.

