Wednesday, 06 April 2022 – About two years ago, a photo of voluptuous traffic police officer Linda Okello in a tight skirt went viral online and sparked a lot of reactions on social media.

She became an overnight celebrity after the photo went viral but as she enjoyed the newfound fame, she was summoned by her seniors and demoted.

After facing endless frustrations in the police force, she resigned and relocated to the United States of America, where she currently lives.

The voluptuous cop seems to be eating life with a big spoon in the US.

The famous curves that she openly flaunts online look even juicier.

See some of her latest photos.

