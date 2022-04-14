Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 14, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s insatiable appetite for land has come back to haunt him.

This is after a case in which he was accused of grabbing land belonging to the late Internally Displaced Person Adrian Muteshi resurfaced.

While contributing to a motion raised by Msambweni Member of Parliament, Feisal Bader, on the issuance of title deeds in his constituency, Wajir Woman Representative, Fatuma Gedi, accused Ruto of being a hindrance to solving land injustices in the country.

The woman MP argued that despite the court ordering the DP to surrender the 110-acre piece of land to Muteshi, a Uasin Gishu-based farmer, his action of grabbing it points to a bigger problem.

“The issue of land is complex and sensitive, and as leaders, we need to advise or bring solutions where we can. I agree that there is a problem and when we talk about land grabbing, the Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate is one of those found culpable in the Muteshi land case,” stated Gedi.

The Woman MP added that the details were out in public on DP Ruto’s involvement in the Muteshi land-grabbing saga.

“Muteshi’s is 100 acres of land. It belongs to the late Muteshi, and if you allow me, I will get you the details,” she added.

Bader had argued that the real landowners have not been given the crucial document even as the Ministry of Lands continues issuing title deeds across the country.

Gedi’s comments attracted a backlash from Ruto-allied MPs led by Kikuyu lawmaker, Kimani Ichungwah, who demanded that she either substantiate her claims or withdraw the statement and issue an apology.

