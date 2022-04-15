Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 15, 2022 – Laikipia East constituents have revealed the reason why they rejected Laikipia Woman Representative, Cate Waruguru, in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) primaries held on Thursday.

In the nominations, Waruguru who garnered only 5,000 votes and was thoroughly floored by Amin Deddy who garnered 10,000 votes.

Speaking to the media after thrashing Waruguru, Deddy said the Woman Representative thought that hurling insults at opponents would enable her win the Laikipia East primaries.

“I was competing against my sister Waruguru but she thought hurling insults would win her votes.”

“The people of Laikipia East value development and respect, not insults,” Deddy said.

Earlier on, Waruguru took to her social media wishing Kenyans a happy Easter after the humiliating defeat that was celebrated across Kenyans, especially by Azimio La Umoja Movement supporters

All eyes will now be on the vocal politician to see her next move ahead of the August 9th presidential election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST