Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 1, 2022 – An 18 year old girl has revealed what it’s like to go on a non refundable trip with one’s ex-boyfriend.

Lydia and Jaeden, both 18, had been together for two years when they broke up.

They had already booked for a ticket to the Dominican republic but broke up.

They tried getting a refund for the flights and holiday accomodation but

Tourist companies said they don’t consider passengers breaking up as an acceptable reason for cancelling.

So Lydia had to travel with her ex for the trip, a month after they split – as the trip was non-refundable.

The couple booked their spring break holiday to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, in early January.

When their relationship unexpectedly ended, Lydia called Cheap Caribbean, the company they’d booked with, who informed her there were no cancellations or refunds available.

‘At the time of planning the trip we did not anticipate a break up at all,’ said Lydia.

She continued: ‘I ended up breaking up with him a little over a month before the trip, there were a variety of reasons, but basically things weren’t working and we ended things on relatively good terms.

‘I spoke with my mother and she agreed to take Jaeden’s place on the trip, I called to change his name, and we found out she would have to purchase an entire vacation to be allowed to come.’

Lydia said she initially offered the tickets to Jaeden, saying she would still pay her half. However, he suggested both going along, since they’d brought out the huge sum for the tropical holiday and would lose money whether they did go or didn’t.

‘Although I was excited, I was very hesitant to travel especially because the break up was so new,’ said Lydia.

She went for the trip and, despite a 10-hour flight delay, she says they had an amazing tropical break. She took to TikTok to document her experience

Lydia said: ‘We spent tons of time at the beach and pool. Weirdly, after two years being together this was our first big trip together even though we were broken up.

‘We went out to dinner, enjoyed the ocean, the shows at night, as well as all of the entertainment. I would love to go back, Puerto Plata was beautiful.’

She added that she found it hard at times.

She said: ‘Traveling together this soon after the break up was a challenge because he and I have been so close for so long.

‘We dated for over two years and it wasn’t a “see each other a couple times a week” relationship – we spent every day together, so we became insanely close.

‘Although we both know we will always be close, I think Jaeden would agree that we needed to focus on building our friendship so we can still be in each other’s lives.

‘I told him before the trip that I wanted to stay strictly friends, especially because the break up was so recent.’

After sharing photos from their holiday some fans on tiktok suggested she and Jaeden get back together, while others believe it could be a nightmare vacation.

‘Yep, they’re def gonna hook up,’ one viewer commented, while another commented, ‘$20 they get back together.’

One person added: ‘I actually did this once – we called it our farewell tour and it was the best week of our relationship, we left on a good note with good memories.’