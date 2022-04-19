Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 19 April 2022 – A lady has inspired single women in their thirties and early forties after she got married at 44 years of age.

She took to social media and said that she doesn’t regret getting married at such an advanced age because she is more mature and has a clear perspective on life.

However, she lamented that there was one shameless man who trolled her and told her husband that he bought expired milk after she announced news of their marriage.

Read her post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.