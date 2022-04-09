Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, April 9, 2022 – Maendeleo Chap Chap (MCC) Leader Alfred Mutua has been warned against joining Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

This is after Mutua threatened to ditch ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition for Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

Speaking during the MCC aspirants meeting at KICC, an aspirant from Busia County who is eying the Teso South parliamentary seat, said she has worked with Ruto to popularise UDA and that he does not advise any politician to join him.

The aspirant told Mutua that she dumped UDA for MCC after realizing that the Kenya Kwanza presidential flag bearer is unsellable in Busia.

“And I want to tell my party leader that please, fight for a place within the Azimio la Umoja. Because in Busia, you can’t even sell UDA, you can’t sell Kenya Kwanza, that’s like telling us we have already lost,” stated the aspirant.

At the same time, the aspirant advised Mutua to independently vie for the country’s top seat if indeed he could not iron out his issues with the Raila Odinga-led coalition.

“Please don’t leave Azimio and if it is a must you ditch Azimio kindly stand on your own because you are also a man enough to stand and vie as a president,” she said.

