Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 4, 2022 – Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé, Travis Scott, packed on the PDA on Sunday April 3, as they shared a passionate kiss at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

The 42-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and the 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer complemented each other in matching black ensembles, with Travis rocking a hot pink satin overcoat.

Kourtney, who hit the red carpet in slim black sunglasses that matched Travis’, wore a striking top with a busty plunging neckline and boxy shoulders that was draped over her arms. She paired it with high-waisted black pants and black heels.

Travis arrived in a lustrous hot pink satin overcoat but later removed it to compliment his woman’s outfit. He matched his jacket, which had hidden buttons, with classic black trousers and shiny black buckled shoes.

He also wore thick silver chains around his neck.