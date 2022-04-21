Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 21, 2022 – The entry into the Nairobi gubernatorial race by former Deputy Governor Polycarp Igathe seems to have unsettled Azimio – One Kenya Alliance.

Igathe is being pushed by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee to contest the Nairobi governor’s seat at the expense of Raila Odinga’s man and Westlands MP Timothy Wanyonyi, business lady Agnes Kagure and Governor Anne Kananu among others.

Uhuru is reported to have summoned Wanyonyi and others at State House and appealed to them to step down and back Jubilee’s Polycarp Igathe for the city’s top job.

However, as it seems, Wanyonyi and Kagure will not be intimidated as they met secretly to discuss their options for the Nairobi race.

Taking to her social media pages, Kagura said he held a breakfast meeting with ODM’s Tim Wanyonyi in what appeared to disregard Uhuru’s demands.

“Catching up with my friend Hon. Tim Wanyonyi for breakfast as we take stock and chart the way forward. Tunazidi kupanga na lazima itapangika. Ama vipi watu wangu?” Kagure said in a Tweet.

The two have met twice in less than a week, sparking speculation they could opt to form a joint ticket for the gubernatorial race.

Igathe officially joined the city’s gubernatorial race ahead of the August 9, General Election on Tuesday.

Speaking during an interview, Igathe announced that he had resigned from his job at a local commercial bank to seek the Jubilee Party’s ticket that Agnes Kagure was also eying.

“I will be in the streets campaigning in Nairobi. I am not a project of anyone. I am the people’s project,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.