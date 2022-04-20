Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 20, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s allies from the populous Mt. Kenya region are a worried lot following the low voter turnout witnessed during the just concluded UDA primaries.

In a bold message to Ruto, Kirinyaga MP and Gichugu UDA winner, Gichimu Githinji, warned the DP not to take the issue of voter turnout, especially in Mt. Kenya, lightly, as it could cost him the presidency come August.

Although grateful of the win, Gichimu said that the turnout was something very worrying and which shouldn’t be overlooked.

He said it was unbelievable that he had clinched the ticket with a paltry 13,000 votes yet total number of registered voters was in excess of 90,000.

He advised the DP to sort out the issue very fast for the sake of everyone.

Gichimu vanquished his two competitors by garnering a total votes of 13,034 from all the five constituency wards.

Those who had expressed interest in unseating the latter are Clement Munyua, who came in second with a total of 5,853 votes and Njage Makanga who garnered 3,729 votes.

He is set to face stiff competition from Jubilee front runners Justus Munene or his predecessor Njogu Barua.

Gichimu, nevertheless, expressed gratitude to his supporters for standing with him in the polls.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.