Thursday April 28, 2022 – ODM leader, Raila Odinga, is finding it hard to pick a running mate even as IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati is breathing down his neck to have a running mate by May 16.

He has now run to elders to help him pick a suitable candidate to deputize him in the August 9th General Elections.

Raila, in consultation with the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition governing council, has established a 7 member panel to help him in picking the best candidate to be considered for the presidential running mate slot.

Addressing the press yesterday, Raila, through the Council Secretary, Junet Mohammed, said the panel has until May 10th to come up with a potential candidate for a running mate position.

The panel made up of the clergy and representatives of political parties will be key on ending the squabbles within the coalition over who should be named Raila’s running mate.

“A panel of deeply respected elders has graciously agreed to assist Azimio to come up with a competent and suitable running mate candidate to deputize Raila Odinga,” Junet said.

The panel members appointed by Raila are; Bishop Peter Njenga, Archbishop Zacchaeus Okoth, Senator Enock Wambua, Michael Orwa, Noah Wekesa, Sheik Mohammed Khalifa, and Beatrice Moe.

According to Raila’s instructions, the eligible candidates must demonstrate respect for the people, bring honor to the people and dignity to the office, promote public confidence in the integrity of the office, and demonstrate the value that nomination to the office is a responsibility to serve the people rather than the power to rule them.

Kalonzo Musyoka, Martha Karua, Peter Kenneth, Hassan Joho, Peter Munya and Charity Ngilu are being considered for the running mate slot.

