Friday, April 8, 2022 – Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson made their red carpet debut last night, April 7, as they attended The Kardashians premiere.

Kim, 41, wore a skintight silver gown with thigh-high slit. She paired the dress with a matching necklace, bracelet and metallic stilettos.

Kim held Pete’s hand as they made their way inside.

This makes it the first time that the couple have attended an event together.

Kim stopped briefly at the event to open up about her new man in an interview with E! News.

Asked whether she had been hesitant about sharing details of their romance, she replied: “Absolutely.

“I wanted to make sure that, you know, we were gonna be – I just didn’t want to meet someone, go on a date and then talk about it on the show.”

Kim added: “He’s so supportive.

“He’s here to support me and, like, it’s my thing. I don’t think it’s his thing to be all out here with me. I’m just so happy he’s here to support.”