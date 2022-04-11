Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 11, 2022 – Kim Kardashian is reportedly ‘calling in lawyers’ to help block her sex tape partner Willie ‘Ray J’ Norwood from ‘leaking raunchy recordings.’

The reality star, 41, featured in a video with her ex-boyfriend, which surfaced online when she shot to fame nearly 20 years ago.

And according to a source, Kim is worried rapper Ray J plans to make millions by sharing other intimate recordings with the public.

The mum-of-four has already splashed hundreds of thousands of dollars on hiring a team of attorneys in a bid to shut him down.

Kim, who split from her estranged husband, Kanye West, last year, is determined to protect her family “at all costs”.

‘Kim knows that Ray J made other tapes of them together. Some of the footage will be incredibly intimate,’ a source said on Sunday.

‘She has told lawyers, “Over my dead body is this happening again.”‘

It’s unclear if the threatening footage was part of the alleged second sex tape on a hard drive that Kim’s estranged third husband Kanye ‘Ye’ West claimed he bought from Ray J.

‘I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself,’ the 44-year-old rapper-designer said in a January 24 interview with Hollywood Unlocked.

‘I met this man at the airport, then got on a red-eye, came back [and] delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning…She cried when she saw it. You know why she cried when she seen it on the laptop? Because it represents how much she’s been used. It represents how much people didn’t love her, and they just saw her as a commodity.’

The very next day, Kardashian denied there was any second sex tape.

‘After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip,’ her rep told People on January 25.

‘Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists. After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter with focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur, and advocate for justice reform.’

The SKIMS CEO’s statement seemed to prompt the Mississippi-born R&B singer to tweet on January 26: ‘This needs to stop. I also have kids.’

The latest drama over the sex tape comes 10 months after Kim admitted Keeping Up with the Kardashians would not have been as successful had it not been for all that publicity.

‘Looking back, probably not,’ Kardashian told moderator Andy Cohen during the KUWTK 20th season reunion in June.

The E! Network reality series famously premiered in 2007 just seven months after Vivid purchased the 2002 tape from a ‘third party’ for $1M.

The aspiring attorney reportedly dropped her invasion of privacy lawsuit against Vivid and received a $5M settlement.