Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 11 April 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto was on Sunday, forced to temporarily suspend his speech in Kiambu after Azimio chants rented the atmosphere.

The Deputy President, who was in the vote-rich Mt Kenya region to popularise his bottom-up economic model, received a hostile reception after supporters of ODM leader, Raila Odinga, interrupted his speech with Azimio chants.

In a video doing rounds on social media, the crowd responded ‘Azimio’ for every question Ruto asked.

“Mimi nataka niwaambie, niwaulize mimi nakaa kupwangwa?” Ruto posed as the crowd responded “Azimio.”

Ruto further lad the Kenya Kwanza leaders in mocking the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) for banning words perceived to promote hate speech.

While asking the commission not to weaponize some words, defiant Ruto repeatedly mentioned the words ‘hatupangwingwi’ and ‘watajua hawajui’.

“NCIC has become another institution being used against the hustler nation,” William Ruto said.

William Ruto and his allies further vowed to shoot down the recently proposed Finance Bill by National Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Ukur Yatani.

The presidential hopeful said the Finance Bill does not project the economic situation of the common Kenyan, especially at a time when prices of basic commodities have shot up.

They vowed to reject the bill if it got to the floor of the House and rallied residents to support their bottom-up economic model and cast their votes in favor of UDA aspirants.

“In the recently read budget, some items like water, bread, and flour will go up but we want to say that the bill will be shot down in parliament,”

“In the event, the bill still goes through in parliament, we will change it three months later to become more affordable to Kenyans,” vowed Ruto.

The DP was accompanied by MPs Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Thika’s Patrick Wainaina, Moses Kuria (Gatundu South), John Njuguna of Kiambaa, Kiambu Women Rep aspirants Ann Wamuratha and Loise Kim, Kiambu Assembly Speaker Stephen Ndichu and Kiambu Senate aspirant Karungo Thang’wa.

Limuru DECIDES… pic.twitter.com/Ee4rDGVHdO — D I K E M B E (@Disembe) April 11, 2022

The Kenyan DAILY POST