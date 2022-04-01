Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 1, 2022 – Mt Kenya elders have dismissed reports from a section of the media claiming that President Uhuru Kenyatta said Deputy President William Ruto was plotting to impeach him.

On Sunday, there were media reports that the first in command fell out with his deputy after he found out about William Ruto’s plan to topple him before his term ended.

However, the Kikuyu Council of Elders national chairman, Wachira Kiago, said the State House meeting had nothing to do with what was widely reported about the alleged impeachment plans.

Addressing journalists in Ruaka, Kiambu County, on Wednesday, Wachira said the Head of State did not even mention the name of the Deputy President.

“Mimi ndio nilikuwa Master of Ceremony wa hiyo function kuanzia mwanzo hadi mwisho… Kuna mambo ya mshangao naskia ati rais alisema mambo ya impeachment na hakuna mtu alisema kitu kama hiyo. President hakusema (I was the Master of Ceremony of that function from beginning to end… There are strange things I hear that the president talked about impeachment plans yet no one said anything like that. The President did not say,” Wachira said.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta never mentioned William Ruto in his speech and media was used to spread the propaganda which should be condemned,” he added.

The elders further accused the Deputy President of disrespecting President Uhuru Kenyatta in his backyard saying Ruto is radicalizing the youth from Mt Kenya with his hustler narrative.

“We are not fools, his hunger for power is worrying and we will not allow our children to be subjected to hustler movement cult,” Council patron, Kinyua wa Mwangi, said.

Among those who attended include Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni, former Molo MP, Njenga Muigai, Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant, Agnes Kagure, officials from Kiama Kiama and Kikuyu Council of Elders.

