Thursday, April 28, 2022 – A section of Kikuyu community leaders are now begging the Kenyan military to include them in the burial plans of the late President Mwai Kibaki who will be buried on Saturday in Othaya.

Kibaki, who once served as the Commander in Chief of Armed Forces will be buried in full civilian and military honours, whose climax will be a grand ceremony that will be witnessed only for the third time in Kenya’s history.

Mr. Kibaki’s interment will be Kenya’s seventh State funeral, but he is the third to have full military honours.

The only other two people to be accorded such elaborate funerals are the founding President Jomo Kenyatta in 1978 and his successor Daniel Moi in February 2020.

The elders have now demanded to be included in the burial plans because Kibaki was like their son and they have a right to bury him.

The elders further said that the late Kibaki was a leader and an elder and so he must be accorded an elder’s burial in accordance with ‘Kiama Kia Ma’ customs

However, the military has refused to meet their demands.

