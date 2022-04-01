Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 1, 2022 – ODM leader, Raila Odinga, has endorsed Homa Bay Women Rep Gladys Wanga to fly the Homa Bay gubernatorial flag for the ODM party in the August 9, General Election.

Speaking in Homa Bay shortly after issuing Wanga with the party certificate, the former Prime Minister lauded the six hopefuls who were eying to fly the ODM ticket for their bold step to withdraw from the race in favor of Wanga.

“There are members of parliament here and some party officials but more importantly there are those aspirants who have been running for the position of governorship in Homa Bay County,”

“They have been having a meeting here and they invited us as party officials to have consultations after which an agreement has been reached as a way of consensus that out of the seven contestants who are here they all agreed to step down and back Gladys Wanga as the party candidate in Homa Bay County gubernatorial race,” Raila said.

The Azimio la Umoja presidential hopeful further said that the party members nominated former Kasipul Member of Parliament, Oyugi Magwanga, as Gladys Wanga’s running mate in the August 9th, General Election.

Magwanga comes from the largest clan in Homa Bay County. He also emerged second in the 2017 General Election behind Cyprian Awiti.

Gladys Wanga enjoys a cordial relationship with Raila Odinga’s wife, Ida, and this could have contributed to the decision to have her fly the Homa Bay gubernatorial flag for ODM.

The direct ticket to Wanga comes a few days after ODM National Chairman, John Mbadi, was asked to shelve his gubernatorial ambitions in favour of another person who the party had not disclosed.

While the Suba South MP said he shelved his gubernatorial ambitions after being promised a cake at the national level should Raila win, sources reveal that Mbadi was asked to withdraw from the race since he is not a Luo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST