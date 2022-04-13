Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 13, 2022 – There was drama at Jubilee Headquarters in Pangani after an MCA aspirant, who is an ardent supporter of Captain Ronald Karauri, complained that some rogue Jubilee officials want to rig him out in favour of Mercy Gakuya, the current Kasarani Member of Parliament.

The disgruntled aspirant identified as Waweru Peterson, who is vying for Claycity Ward MCA seat, recorded a video ranting and confronting Jubilee officials, who are reportedly colluding with Mercy Gakuya to rig Karauri.

He was roughed up and kicked out of the building.

Sharing the dramatic videos on social media, he wrote, “We need to raise our concerns our voice needs to be listened to …. change begins with you even if you are alone raising the issue,’’

The Kenyan DAILY POST