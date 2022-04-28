Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, April 28, 2022 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka narrated on Wednesday how late former President Mwai Kibaki endorsed his presidential bid in 2013.

In an exclusive interview with a TV station, Kalonzo narrated how Kibaki visited Machakos County in 2013 and endorsed his presidential bid.

“As the Vice President, my number one preoccupation was to make sure that Kibaki must do what he did with relative calm and peace of mind,” Kalonzo said

Kalonzo, who is also the Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, said he never caused Kibaki stress like former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and that is why he endorsed his presidential bid.

“I never caused Kibaki any stress.”

“In fact, he was so happy at the end of it before he left office, he got hold of his bakora and we drove as we were going to plant trees in Kitui,” Kalonzo stated

“We stopped in Machakos and Kibaki there issued a statement and he said huyu Vice President amenisaidia sana, sasa mnisaidie tumueke hapo juu; that was an endorsement,” Kalonzo added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST