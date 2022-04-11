Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Monday, April 11, 2022 – Khloe Kardashian has responded to people who complain that she holds her only child, True Thompson, so much.
True turns 4 on April 12 and some people have accused Khloe of still holding her and carrying her around like a baby.
Khloe took to Twitter today to respond.
She wrote:
“For the people who comment that I hold True too much… number 1 I’m gonna hold my baby until I can’t hold her anymore. Number 2 when there’s tons of cameras around, flashing lights, peps yelling things…I want my baby to feel safe. Worry about your own children. We good over here.”
