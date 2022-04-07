Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, April 7, 2022 – Reality show star, Khloé Kardashian has finally admitted that she and NBA star, Tristan Thompson weren’t meant to be.

Speaking in an interview with “Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts during Wednesday’s “The Kardashians: An ABC News Special”, Khloe stated that while she thinks Thompson, 31, is still “a great guy” and a great dad, he’s “just not the guy for me.”

She said;

“With Tristan I did feel incredibly safe in the beginning, and I felt really good for a time.

“I remember when he cheated on me right before I gave birth [to True] and

I was able to still have him in the delivery room. It might have looked strange to the outside world, but when my daughter watches my home videos, those videos are going to be as pure and perfect as I was able to make them.”

When asked about wanting more privacy amid her personal traumas, Kardashian offered, “We all crave those times, we definitely do, but I think we all know what we signed up for.” She added, “What I go through on social media is not what I go through in real life.”

Kardashian’s relationship with Thompson has been public fodder for years, receiving a boost in attention after the NBA baller had a child with another woman last year, reportedly while still in a relationship with the “Good American” founder.