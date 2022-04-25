Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 25, 2022 – Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has once again left Kenyans in awe after announcing that his son will be on the ballot in this year’s General Election.

Khalwale announced that his son, Kevin Aluvisia, will run for the Isukha West ward seat on Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket.

Khalwale, who is known for congratulating his children for their stellar performance in national exams, wished his son all the best as he officially ventured into the murky field of politics.

“Son, shine all the way to victory,” Khalwale said in on Sunday.

Khalwale’s children have dominated the national exams and are now poised to take center stage in the political arena.

The Kakamega Senate aspirant in this year’s polls had earlier hinted at giving wheelbarrows to his graduate children and seems to have changed the course of their careers to political seats.

This comes just a day after Khalwale, who is eying the Senate seat again, took to his social media pages to congratulate his children for their performance in the just-released KCSE results for the second time this year.

Flavia Shimuli Khalwale, a student of Alliance Girls’ High School scored a mean grade of A- (minus) while her twin brother Steven Kapten Khalwale got a grade C plus.

“Celebrating twin blessings! My family and I thank God together with the teaching and non-teaching staff of Alliance Girls High School and Kakamega High School,” he said.

