Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 20, 2022 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has warned that the country might end up electing leaders with criminal characters in the coming August 9 General Elections.

https://googleads.g.doubleclick.net/pagead/ads?client=ca-pub-3715474038683792&output=html&h=280&slotname=4631770141&adk=713357717&adf=1250967605&pi=t.ma~as.4631770141&w=336&lmt=1650464130&psa=1&format=336×280&url=https%3A%2F%2Fkivumbi.co.ke%2Fcs-matiangi-worried-too-many-criminals-are-aspirants-in-the-august-2022-elections%2F&wgl=1&uach=WyJXaW5kb3dzIiwiMTAuMC4wIiwieDg2IiwiIiwiMTAwLjAuNDg5Ni4xMjciLFtdLG51bGwsbnVsbCwiNjQiLFtbIiBOb3QgQTtCcmFuZCIsIjk5LjAuMC4wIl0sWyJDaHJvbWl1bSIsIjEwMC4wLjQ4OTYuMTI3Il0sWyJHb29nbGUgQ2hyb21lIiwiMTAwLjAuNDg5Ni4xMjciXV0sZmFsc2Vd&tt_state=W3siaXNzdWVyT3JpZ2luIjoiaHR0cHM6Ly9wYWdlYWQyLmdvb2dsZXN5bmRpY2F0aW9uLmNvbSIsInN0YXRlIjoyMCwiaGFzUmVkZW1wdGlvblJlY29yZCI6dHJ1ZX1d&dt=1650464129495&bpp=7&bdt=4500&idt=668&shv=r20220413&mjsv=m202204140101&ptt=9&saldr=aa&abxe=1&cookie=ID%3 While addressing Bishops and senior clergy of the Anglican Church in Nairobi on Tuesday, Matiang’i alleged that there are many people facing economic crime charges in the long list of aspirants eyeing elective seats in Parliament and County Assemblies.

CS Matiang’i revealed that close to 40 per cent of suspected criminals and their accomplices would successfully be part of the next Government once the August polls are set and done.“If we are not careful as Kenyans, by the time we are done with this electoral cycle, we would’ve laundered criminals into our elective institutions – even up to about 40 per cent,” Matiang’i said.

“These include money launderers, “wash wash” players, drug dealers and others because they are the only ones who can access that amount of money.” the CS added

The CS warned that the ongoing war against corruption will be defeated if rogue elements ingrain themselves into Government.

According to the CS people with questionable characters will likely back laws that favor the thriving of criminal entities.

The alarm by the CS comes as political parties continue to conduct party primaries where people with ongoing court cases have for instance won nominations in some areas.

“Corrupting the democratic process through unprecedented voter bribery by ‘wash wash’ criminals, tender-preneurers and drug pushers risks commercializing our parliamentary institutions and county assemblies, and poses the greatest threat in the coming general elections,” Matiang’i stated.

For example yesterday, Jubilee Party cleared a suspect in the NYS scandal to run for the Embu senatorial seat even though she has not been cleared by the courts.

On the other hand, there are leaders battling cases involving forgery of academic papers but they have got the node of the voters in the ongoing party primaries.

According to Matiang’i, Kenyans need to make careful decisions when electing their leaders on August 9 because they will be in charge of formulating policies affecting their lives.

The Kenyan DAILY POST