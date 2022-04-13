Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 13, 2022 – City businesswoman Sarah Kabu has once again caused a stir on social media, barely 24 hrs after she spilled the beans on her failed marriage with Simon during a candid interview with a popular Youtuber.

Despite Sarah confirming that her marriage with Simon Kabu is done and dusted, she is now begging him for forgiveness.

The mother of two said that she regrets airing her husband’s dirt on social media, adding that she is ready to meet him and solve their differences offline.

She stated that she has learnt a lesson and will never repeat that mistake.

She further urged their fans to pray for them and insisted that marriage works.

Sarah’s post has left fans doubting where she is sinking into depression.

Some advised her to take a break from social media for the sake of her mental health.

Below is a screenshot of her post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.