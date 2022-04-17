Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, April 17, 2022 – An uber driver caused drama in a petrol station by threatening to do the unthinkable after the attendants refused to sell him fuel.

He had gone to fuel his car, only to be informed that the petrol station had no fuel.

The stubborn driver undressed and threatened to poop in the petrol station, claiming that the attendants were hoarding fuel.

“Nitakunia hapa na mimi si mlevi,” he was heard saying in the viral video as other motorists watched in dismay.

Watch the dramatic video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.