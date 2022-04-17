Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 17 April 2022 – Big Man Stevo, the man dating triplet sisters has opened up about his relationship with the beautiful ladies.

Speaking in an interview, Stevo said he is planning to marry the triplets in a mass wedding if all goes according to his plans.

He disclosed that he has already discussed the plans with the ladies and they have agreed.

“I suggested a mass wedding to them and they agreed with it. I chose a mass wedding because I want the world to witness and tell the rest that it’s all possible,” he said.

He has dated the ladies for two months and is madly in love with them.

The triplets said they are very happy dating the same man because he gives them love and attention.

The sisters have already informed their parents and other siblings about their relationship with Big Man Stevo.

Interestingly, their parents and siblings have no problem with the unusual affair.

Listen to the interview.

