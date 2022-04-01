Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 1, 2022 – A landlord has been hailed by his tenant for his kindness and thoughtfulness.

Kenneth Ambet shared a letter his landlord sent telling him that he will reduce rent for tenants because of the economic hardship.

He added that the same landlord reduced rent for tenants during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and gives every tenant gifts on Christmas day.

See below.