Wednesday, April 13, 2022 – Comedian Mulamwa has left fans in confusion after sharing a video goofing around with his baby mama Carol Sonnie, days after he ranted on social media and denied being the biological father of their daughter Keilah.

Taking to his Instagram account, Mulamwah posted a video having fun moments with Sonnie in what appears to be a photoshoot session and said that Keilah is their kid.

“Keilah is not my kid. Keilah is our kid,’’ he captioned the video.

The video sparked a lot of reactions online since Mulamwah has been tainting his baby mama’s image on social media and accusing her of cheating on him with multiple men when they were dating.

He even alleged that Sonnie terminated her pregnancy after she got pregnant for another man when they were dating.

Here’s a video of Mulamwah and his baby mama that has caused a stir.

