Friday, 08 April 2022 – Comedian Mulamwah has caused a stir on social media after disowning his daughter, Keilah, as the drama between him and his ex-girlfriend Carol Sonnie escalates.

Taking to social media during a question and answer session with his fans, Mulamwah publicly disowned his daughter and accused Sonnie of cheating on him when they were dating.

“Keilah is not my kid,” Mulamwah wrote.

It’s not clear whether he conducted a secret DNA test that made him discover that he is not the biological father to Keila.

Mulamwah further said that when he was dating Sonnie, he discovered that she was cheating on him with a guy living at Arrow Den Apartments in Gitaru around the Kikuyu area.

When he temporarily moved to the village due to stress and threatened to quit comedy by burning his signature shirt, Sonnie secretly eloped with the guy.

“She cheated on me with a guy living at Arrow Den Apartments in Gitaru around the Kikuyu area. I found out that they had been seeing each other for over a year. In fact, during lockdown as I was burning my shirt in stress, she was living at his house,” Mulamwah said while interacting with fans.

