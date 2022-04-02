Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, April 2, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has asked ODM Leader Raila Odinga to keep his name out of his campaign rallies.

Speaking at Orahey Grounds in Wajir during a Kenya Kwanza rally, Ruto accused Raila of lacking an agenda for the country and resorting to using his name to gain political mileage.

“And know that those with whom we have competed have overcome them with intelligence and plan. Now their whole plan is William Ruto.

“Your agenda from morning up to evening has been William Ruto this William Ruto that… Stop using my name to drive your campaigns. I am not your manifesto. Stop it,” Ruto stated.

The DP advised the former prime minister to concentrate on selling his manifesto to Kenyans, warning him not to blame the Kenya Kwanza coalition after losing the much-awaited presidential contest.

“Do not blame us when Kenya Kwanza wins the election. It will be because you did not have an agenda other than Ruto,” Ruto added.

Ironically, the second in command himself has been castigating Raila on every campaign platform, calling him “mtu ya kitendawili”.

The DP was flanked by his Kenya Kwanza co-principals; Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi, Ford-Kenya’s Moses Wetangula as well as other leaders affiliated with the outfit.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.